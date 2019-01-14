Picture of the Day: The best way to build time

Gene Gray sent in this photo, explaining: “Bob Casian and Paula Maynard in a 1941 Navy N3N-3 over Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, N.H.”

“Paula and I purchased the N3N-3 in California and flew it back to New Hampshire to give rides,” he continued. “She is building flight time in it with our friend and flight instructor, Bob Casian, to meet the required ‘time in make and model’ to be covered by our insurance. The shipyard is the oldest continuously run Naval Shipyard, established in 1800.”





