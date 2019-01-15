Applications now being taken for Piper scholarships

VERO BEACH, Florida — Applications have opened for two scholarships from Piper Aircraft for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Piper Freedom of Flight Award

The Freedom of Flight Award is a $1,000 award that is renewable for up to four years. The scholarship is available to a local graduating high school senior with plans to continue their post-secondary education by attending a four-year college or university, community college, or two-year trade or technical school.

Bill Cluck Memorial Scholarship

The Bill Cluck Memorial Scholarship was created in honor of a Piper team member who was committed to mentoring and developing engineers and actively promoted his career field. To help continue his legacy, a scholarship was developed in his name. The Bill Cluck Memorial Scholarship is a $5,000 scholarship that will be awarded to a college or university junior or senior enrolled in a four-year degree program within the state of Florida.

“College tuition rates are on the rise and the cost to attend college is becoming increasingly difficult to meet. Higher education isn’t just critical for our children, but it’s also the key to ensuring that employers have access to well-educated job candidates,” said Simon Caldecott, president and CEO of Piper Aircraft. “This generation of students deserves the same opportunity so many of us have already had…the chance to learn, to explore, and understand what inspires and stimulates them. In the end, the passions and skills they develop through higher education will only serve all of us for years to come.”

Applications for either scholarship may be obtained by e-mailing community.outreach@piper.com. Completed applications, along with required supporting materials, are due no later than March 29, 2019, at 4 p.m. and must be mailed to Piper Aircraft, Inc., c/o Community Outreach Committee, 2926 Piper Drive, Vero Beach, FL 32960.