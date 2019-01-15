Latitude Aviation adds multi-engine training

Latitude Aviation will offer Multi-Engine Commercial Pilot Training based at Pappy Boyington Field (KCOE) in Idaho beginning Feb. 1, 2019.

The school has purchased a Cessna 310 multi-engine airplane that will be offered for instruction towards Multi-Engine Instrument and Commercial pilot certificates, as well as crew and solo rental after completion of the appropriate ground, simulator, and flight training curriculum.

“Multi-engine airplanes are far and few between in this area,” says Jeff Fouche, Chief Flight Instructor and co-owner of Latitude.

The aircraft is a Cessna 310B (like the one pictured). It will be offered to rent for dual instruction, solo, and crew flying at a base price of $320 per hour including fuel. An incentive program that rewards renter pilots for buying fuel at airports with low fuel prices offers the possibility of lowering that cost to as low as $280 per hour at current fuel prices in the region.

Latitude also plans to offer add-on rating package deals, as well as block time packages.

Dual instruction with a flight instructor is $60 an hour.