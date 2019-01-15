General Aviation News

Video: Delivering food to a stranded hiker in Alaska

by Leave a Comment

Dmitry Kudryn of the Crave Life YouTube channel recently posted a video of a flight he and his brother took to the wilds of Alaska to deliver food to a friend who hiked in and is now stranded at a cabin with no electricity or water.

The video has stunning scenery, but Dmity himself raises questions about the mission: “Do you think we did the right thing? Should we have done it a different way? What would you do if you found yourself stranded in the middle of frozen mountains in Alaska?”

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners