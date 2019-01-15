Video: Delivering food to a stranded hiker in Alaska

Dmitry Kudryn of the Crave Life YouTube channel recently posted a video of a flight he and his brother took to the wilds of Alaska to deliver food to a friend who hiked in and is now stranded at a cabin with no electricity or water.
The video has stunning scenery, but Dmity himself raises questions about the mission: “Do you think we did the right thing? Should we have done it a different way? What would you do if you found yourself stranded in the middle of frozen mountains in Alaska?”
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.