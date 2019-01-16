Flight Outfitters debuts larger flight bags

Flight Outfitters has introduced its Lift XL and Lift XL Pro flight bags, which add more room for storage (including two headsets) and more organization options, according to company officials.

Also for the first time, Flight Outfitters is introducing a new bag in two different color options. The Lift XL features the classic Flight Outfitters color scheme of black, grey, and orange. The Lift XL Pro in all black is for professional pilots who prefer an understated look, company officials note.

The Lift XL Pro has a solid black exterior but with the signature orange interior so items are easy to find in the dark.

Both bags slide over rolling luggage for easy transport.

Features:

Front compartment with padding protects two headsets;

Removable divider allows you to reconfigure front compartment;

Four elastic battery holders;

Large center pocket for storing your tablet;

Separate center section accommodates laptop computers, even larger 15” models;

Back pocket includes six small and three medium mesh pockets to keep cords organized;

Interior zip pocket stores passports, ID or other sensitive documents;

Rear slash pocket stores paperwork, or can be unzipped to slide over rolling luggage handles; and

Quick-access exterior pockets for flashlights and pens.

The Lift XL Bag and Lift XL Pro are each available for $149.95.