Garmin introduces comm radio for experimentals

Garmin has introduced the GTR 200B, a comm radio and Bluetooth-enabled intercom designed specifically for experimental and amateur-built aircraft.

In addition to advanced auto-squelch, stereo intercom, alert inputs, standby frequency monitoring and more, Bluetooth connectivity allows pilots to connect a smartphone or tablet to the comm radio, according to Garmin officials.

Additionally, integration with G3X Touch provides more features and benefits that further reduce pilot workload, company officials add.

The Bluetooth-enabled GTR 200B combines features from a comm radio and two-seat intercom, Garmin officials note. Bluetooth connectivity gives pilots the option to wirelessly connect a smartphone or tablet to the GTR 200B. Pilots can make phone calls and listen to audio entertainment, or call Flight Service to obtain a takeoff clearance at an uncontrolled airport – all through the radio.

The GTR 200B also incorporates 3D audio processing. With stereo headsets, incoming audio is spatially separated to reflect how people process sound and conversation by differentiating audio sources and their unique locations or seat positions within the aircraft, company officials explain.

Integration with G3X Touch

The GTR 200B can receive a frequency in the comm directly from the G3X Touch flight display or a compatible Garmin portable. The airport identifier and frequency type are also displayed alongside the frequency. For example, “KOSH TWR” is displayed below the Oshkosh tower frequency so it’s easier to confirm the correct frequency is in the active or standby positions, Garmin officials said.

The GTR 200B has a sunlight readable display and a interface that features built-in shortcuts and configurable softkeys. Pilots can configure the softkeys to provide one-touch access to emergency frequency tuning, pilot audio isolation, saved frequencies list, music mute, and more.

Optionally, pilots can also install switches on the flight controls to perform common functions like swapping a frequency from standby to active without moving their hands from the controls. The GTR 200B also saves the 20 most recent frequencies used and stores up to 20 pilot-selectable frequencies.

The GTR 200B features a slim design (1.35″ tall) so it can adapt to a variety of aircraft panels. The 10-Watt comm supports 14 and 28-volt aircraft and offers 25 kHz channel spacing.

The GTR 200B is available immediately for a suggested price of $1,395.