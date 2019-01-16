Picture of the Day: Evening fog on the Tongass Narrows

Jeff DeFreest submitted the following photo and note: “The ‘Skymule’ is ramped for the evening as the fog rolls in at Murphy’s Landing (8K9) near Ketchikan, Alaska. The Cessna 180H on Edo 2960 floats is owned by Jeff and Kari DeFreest.”





