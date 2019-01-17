Embry-Riddle takes top spot on list of online educators

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University has taken the top spot on U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 ranking of the United States’ best online bachelor’s degree programs.

U.S. News & World Report identified Embry-Riddle’s Worldwide Campus as the No. 1 online undergraduate educator among 348 schools ranked on the 2019 list. It was the sixth consecutive year that Embry-Riddle’s online bachelor’s degree programs ranked within the Top 5 on the list, according to university officials.

Also ranking in the Top 5 were Arizona State University, Ohio State University-Columbus, Oregon State University, and Pennsylvania State University’s World Campus.

The 2019 U.S. News & World Report ranking involved an analysis of some 1,500 online bachelor’s degree programs, encompassing four general categories: Student engagement (which counted for 35% of each institution’s score); faculty credentials and training (20%); peer reputation (20%); and student services and technology (25%).