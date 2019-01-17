Fuel level transmitter OK’d for Maule aircraft

Instrument Tech Corp., an aircraft component manufacturing company in Dallas, Texas, has added a new fuel level transmitter for Maule aircraft to its list of FAA-PMA parts.

The new sender will replace the current senders that are in Maule M, MX, and MXT series aircraft, including the M-4, M-4C, M-4S, M-4T, M-4-180C, M-4-180S, M-4-180T, M-4-210, M-4-210C, M-4-210S, M-4-210T, M-4-220, M-4-220C, M-4-220S, M-4-220T, M-5-180C, M-5-220, M-5-210C, M-5-210TC, M-5-220C, M-5-235C, M-6-180, M-6-235, M-7-235, MX-7-235, MX-7-180, MX-7-420, MXT-7-180, MT-7-235, M-8-235, MX-7-160, MXT-7-160, MX-7-180A, MXT-7-180A, MX-7-180B, M-7-235B. M-7-235A, M-7-235C, MX-7-180C, M-7-260, MT-7-260, M-7-260C, M-7-420AC, MX-7-160C, MX-7-180AC, M-7-420A, MT-7-420, M-4-180V and M-9-235.

Price: $350, which includes the gasket.