FAA UAS Symposium 2019 postponed

The FAA UAS Symposium 2019 has been postponed due to the government shutdown.
The fourth annual FAA Unmanned Aircraft Systems Symposium was originally planned for Feb. 12-14 at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Maryland.
New conference dates will be announced after furloughed FAA employees return to work, according to officials with the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International.
