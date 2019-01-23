Registration is now open for WINGsReality EDU‘s Jan. 29, 2019, webinar, “Flying in the Front.”

“Frontal weather systems are all around us,” notes Michael Lessard, CFII/MEI, who will lead the webinar. “We fly near them often, and often stay on the ground because of them.”

The webinar will help “expand your knowledge and forecasting savvy of airmasses and frontal weather and learn how to best manage the risks (and sometimes benefits!) associated with flying in these weather systems,” the website description reads.

The webinar will take an in-depth look at frontal meteorology, energy, and weather patterns that we can expect before, during, and after frontal passage.

If you are in the Orono, Maine, area, you can attend the webinar for free at WINGsReality EDU’s campus. For online attendees, there is a fee of $6.95, but that gives you unlimited access to the webinar for seven days.

