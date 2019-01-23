People, not planes, to take off on FXE’s runway

For the first time in Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport’s (FXE) 70-year history, people, not planes, will land on the Florida airport’s runway during the inaugural Uptown5K on the Runway, set for April 13, 2019.

Trustbridge Hospice Foundation has partnered with the airport to host the 5K run/walk event.

Runners and walkers of all ages can register for the event and create team fundraising pages at TBFdn.org/uptown5Kftl or by texting UPTOWN to 71777.

After taking in the sights and sounds on the runway, participants will head to the Uptown 5K Urban Village for post-race fun and festivities. The Village will feature live entertainment, a kids’ zone, food stations, team tent celebrations, and much more.

“As one of the busiest general aviation airports in the country, FXE continuously seeks opportunities that attract business to the area and help our tenants prosper. We also understand that the needs of the community extend beyond our runway, which is why seeking out community partners and supporting events at the airport that may spark an interest in aviation careers or bring people together is so important to us,” said Rufus James, Airport Manager.

All proceeds from the Uptown 5K will benefit the Trustbridge Hospice Foundation to help fund programs and services Trustbridge offers, including comfort care, charitable care, music therapy, pet therapy, adult and children’s bereavement services, and children’s camps.