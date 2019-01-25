ADS-B and ForeFlight among Sporty’s 2019 webinars

Sporty’s has unveiled its schedule for a variety of webinars in 2019.
The live, multimedia presentations are interactive and free for anyone who registers. All webinars are archived so they may be viewed or re-viewed whenever a pilot wants, Sporty’s officials note.
All webinars begin at 8 p.m. ET.
Sporty’s webinars for 2019:
- Garmin GFC600 Autopilot, Feb. 13, 8 pm ET
- Datalink Weather: How to use ADS-B and SiriusXM in the cockpit, March 7,
- Get the Most from ForeFlight: Advanced Tips for Aviation’s Top App, March 28,
- Instrument Proficiency Check, April 16,
- Becoming an Airline Pilot – Keys to Achieving Your Dream, May 23,
- Pass Your Checkride, June 27,
- Weather Fundamentals and Strategy with Meteorologist Scott Dimmich, June 28,
- iPad Proficiency Check: 10 Ways to Fly like a Pro with Your iPad, Nov. 14.
To register, go to Sportys.com/Webinars. No special software is necessary.
