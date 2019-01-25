ADS-B and ForeFlight among Sporty’s 2019 webinars

Sporty’s has unveiled its schedule for a variety of webinars in 2019.

The live, multimedia presentations are interactive and free for anyone who registers. All webinars are archived so they may be viewed or re-viewed whenever a pilot wants, Sporty’s officials note.

All webinars begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Sporty’s webinars for 2019:

Garmin GFC600 Autopilot, Feb. 13, 8 pm ET

Datalink Weather: How to use ADS-B and SiriusXM in the cockpit, March 7,

Get the Most from ForeFlight: Advanced Tips for Aviation’s Top App, March 28,

Instrument Proficiency Check, April 16,

Becoming an Airline Pilot – Keys to Achieving Your Dream, May 23,

Pass Your Checkride, June 27,

Weather Fundamentals and Strategy with Meteorologist Scott Dimmich, June 28,

iPad Proficiency Check: 10 Ways to Fly like a Pro with Your iPad, Nov. 14.

To register, go to Sportys.com/Webinars. No special software is necessary.