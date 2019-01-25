Scholarships offered for youth soaring camps

Flight Experience for Youth (FEFY) offering two scholarships to Sugarbush Soaring’s Overnight Youth Soaring Camps (YSCs) for the 2019 season.

Held at Warren-Sugarbush Airport (0B7) in Vermont, the camp is a week-long flight training program that includes 10 flights, meals, ground school, a visit to the tower at Burlington International Airport (KBTV), swimming, kayaking, supervised overnight camping on the airfield, and other activities.

As part of these experiences, students learn about flight fundamentals, aircraft mechanics and other subjects integral to a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) curriculum.

How to Apply

Complete and submit the following three items by February 15, 2019:

Online Form Applicant Questionnaire (note: the questions must be answered by the applicant, not a parent). Email it to fefy-scholarships@sugarbushsoaring.com. Recommendation Form, which should be completed by a teacher or mentor outside of Sugarbush Soaring.

Email it to fefy-scholarships@sugarbushsoaring.com.

The two scholarships will be awarded no later than March 31, 2019, according to officials.