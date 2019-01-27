Picture of the Day: Waiting for VFR at KDVO

David McConnell submitted the following photo and note: “We were waiting for the California morning marine layer to burn off at Gnoss Field in Novato, California. This photo was taken about 9 a.m. and by 10 a.m. it would be clear and the airport active.”





Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.