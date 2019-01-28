FAA proposes changes to drone rules, allowing flights over people

Two draft rulemaking documents related to unmanned aerial systems (UAS) operations will soon be published, according to officials with the Department of Transportation.

A draft Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM), Operation of Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems over People proposes changes to Part 107 that would allow operations of small unmanned aircraft — commonly known as drones — over people in certain conditions, as well as operations of small UAS at night, without obtaining a waiver.

Night operations would be allowed if the drone pilot completes knowledge testing or training on topics related to operating at night, according to the draft proposal.

The drone must be equipped with an anti-collision light illuminated and visible for at least three statute miles.

The proposal also would allow flights over people under certain conditions, which vary depending on the level of risk. The FAA proposes three categories of UAS with differing operational and design requirements.

According to FAA officials, these changes are the next step in integrating drones into the National Airspace System. Officials add that requests to operate at night are the most common types of waiver request.

The FAA also proposes a related Advanced NPRM, Safe and Secure Operations of Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems, requesting information on whether the agency should conduct new rulemaking to require stand-off distances, additional operating and performance restrictions, the use of UAS traffic management, and additional payload restrictions.

The NPRM also will request comments on whether the FAA should prescribe design requirements and require unmanned aircraft be equipped with certain safety systems.

Once these rulemaking documents are published in the Federal Register, the FAA will accept public comments on them.