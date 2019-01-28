New hangars in the works at KFLL

Jetscape Services has begun construction of a new 25,000-square-foot FBO terminal and two 40,000-square-foot hangars at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (KFLL).

The new facility will be on the west side of the airport, allowing for a more central location on the field, located just off the main runway, according to company officials.

The new location will offer expanded ramp space and a closer proximity to the GA customs area, officials add.

“Over the last 16 years, we have outgrown our original leasehold. With the purchase of Victory Aviation’s facility last year and this new 25-acre project, we will be able to accommodate all of Jetscape Services’ customers,” said Troy Menken, president of Jetscape Services.