Pilot’s guide to mounting the iPad in the cockpit

A recent post on Sporty’s iPad Pilot News does a deep dive into the correct way to secure your iPad while you fly.

Doing it right “is important for safety (to prevent your tablet from flying around the cockpit), but also for convenience (to keep it close by and easy to use),” according to the post.

It notes there are plenty of different mounts to choose from, but they aren’t all universal. There are also subtle differences in the physical dimensions, screen layout, and button locations on each iPad model, so it’s important you take the time to make sure the mount you choose is compatible with your specific iPad model.

While there are plenty of options for the iPad, the other big variable is what type of airplane you are flying. The post looks at a variety of airplanes, from Cessna 172s and 182s, Cirrus aircraft, Pipers, Mooneys, Beechcraft, and even small jets.

“As you can see, the options are vast and sometimes confusing, but there is a setup that works in virtually any airplane,” the post concludes.

Check out the full post here.