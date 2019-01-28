Video: No dog left behind

A new video posted on YouTube features the Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team, which couples a general aviation aircraft and van to save animals in shelters from death.

“Core to our mission, PAART coordinates and transports thousands of animals to their new homes free of charge,” officials say on the YouTube page. “Leaving from the PAART Headquarters at the Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, our Mahindra Airvan GA8 can serve the entire eastern half of the United States. We also connect with other pilots to run legs of much longer flights. Our land operation consists of a customized Ford Transit Van and Ford Cargo truck that can hold up to 100 animals.”

Check out the short video below.