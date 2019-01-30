Radiant Technology introduces Universal Airspeed Indicator

Radiant Technology is now shipping its new Universal Airspeed Indicator, which is suitable for experimental, light-sport and ultralight aircraft.

The new instrument works across three different speed ranges and knots/MPH, according to company officials.

Features include:

Airspeed information is presented three ways: Current bar graph, historical trend, and numerical digits.

All speed ranges are user definable across total range, green, yellow, redline, and flapline (white).

Digital sensor is incredibly precise, especially at moderate to high speeds, according to company officials.

Caution indication.

Works with standard pitot and static lines.

Works with any system voltage from 8 to 32 volts.

“This new ASI provides pilots with big numeric digits, a smooth historical trendline, and everything is selectable at setup time,” said James Wiebe, CEO of Radiant Tehcnology. “It covers the most popular speed ranges, and works in knots or MPH. It even indicates when flaps may be extended and flags a warning when airspeed is too low or too high. This advances this instrument to what we truly believe is best in class for the experimental market.”

Price: $299.95.