Breitling celebrates the golden era of airlines with new watch collection

Breitling recently launched its first capsule collection — the Navitimer 1 Airline Editions — celebrating the golden era of aviation and some of the most emblematic airlines of that time.

The watch collection took off with Swissair, followed by Pan Am, and completed by TWA. 

“Breitling’s first capsule collection captures the spirit of a memorable time for commercial flight and revives the cool and evocative style of the 1960s and 1970s,” company officials said. “The Navitimer 1 Airline Editions pay an affectionate tribute to the pioneers of civil aviation and celebrate some of the most emblematic airlines of the era.”

While not numbered, the watches will only be produced for a limited time, Breitling CEO Georges Kern noted.

The watches will be in stores and available online starting in April 2019.

