Gleim creates scholarship research resource

Some people would love to learn to fly but consider it out of reach financially. Many people who start flight training never finish for financial reasons.

Are you in the process of flight training but stalled out for lack of finances? Perhaps you are successfully on your path to certification but financial assistance would be a big help.

Gleim Aviation, which develops and distributes aviation study and reference materials, has compiled a list of scholarships to help you further your aviation pursuits. Check it out here.