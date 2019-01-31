Picture of the Day: Arguing about headsets and short field techniques

Lee Hilty submitted the following photo and note: “Pilot/owner Tim Slabach and co-pilot/A&P Kenton Good and myself heading to my little brother’s wedding. We took off from William M. Tuck Airport (W78) in South Boston, Virginia, and aimed the fun end towards Skyhaven Airport (KRCM) in Warrensburg, Missouri. This photo was taken at 10,500’ over Greensburg, Kentucky.”

“Tim and Kenton got their private licenses in August 2018. They each have a little under 100 hours. I got my private in August 2007 and my rotor in August 2018. These guys are excellent pilots and great friends/cousins. Nothing better than good friends that you can argue with about headsets and short field techniques!”





