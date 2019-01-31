General Aviation News

Researcher looks to recruit pilots for survey

An Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University researcher is seeking professional pilots to participate in a research project designed to evaluate the decision-making used by pilots.

Pilots are asked to complete a brief online survey that asks about their opinions on various decisions during a hypothetical commercial aviation flight. All responses are anonymous. The survey takes about five minutes to complete, according to researchers.

To be eligible to participate in the study, you must be a resident of the U.S, at least 18 years old, employed as a pilot with a Part 121 air carrier that is headquartered in the United States, and possess a current Airline Transport Pilot Certificate that is issued by the FAA.

The researchers hope that the survey’s findings could “lead to a potential increase to future aviation safety.”

