Super Bowl creates ‘No Drone Zone’

The airspace around Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is a “No Drone Zone” for Super Bowl LIII, on Feb. 3, 2019, and during the three days leading up to the big game.

The FAA will establish a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) on game day that will prohibit both general aviation aircraft and drones within a 30-nautical-mile radius of the stadium up to 17,999′ in altitude. The TFR will be in place from 5:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

Some general aviation operations may be allowed within the TFR provided they meet specific security and operational requirements, according to FAA officials.

The FAA also will restrict drone flights for one nautical mile around the stadium up to an altitude of 1,000′ on Jan. 31, Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, and on Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at which time the TFR for the game takes effect.

Further details are available in the drone TFRs. Please see NOTAM numbers 9/5085 and 9/5087-5089.

Pilots and drone operators who enter the TFRs without permission could face civil penalties topping $20,000 and potential criminal prosecution for flying drones in the TFR.

Detailed information for general aviation and drone pilots is available at FAA’s Super Bowl LIII webpage.

Drone pilots should check the FAA’s B4UFly app to determine when and where they may fly. To highlight the “No Drone Zone,” the FAA produced a 20-second video encouraging Super Bowl fans to bring their lucky jerseys, face paint and team spirit to the game – but leave their drones at home – because the stadium and the area around it is a No Drone Zone.