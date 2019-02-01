Frasca partners with Garmin on new sim

Frasca has partnered with Garmin to integrate real Garmin G1000 NXi software into the new Frasca RTD (Reconfigurable Training Device).

According to Frasca officials, this is a first in the simulation industry and required extensive collaboration between Frasca and Garmin to ensure that Frasca’s simulation software and Garmin’s G1000 NXi software operate in harmony.

The Frasca RTD, approved by the FAA as an Advanced Aviation Training Device (AATD), features Frasca’s aerodynamic software using flight test data, a browser/web based instructor station, and out-the-window visual graphics for a realistic flying experience, company officials note.

In addition, Frasca designed the RTD to be easily reconfigurable between different aircraft models, including the Cessna 172 and Piper Seminole, as well as between analog instrumentation and G1000 NXi glass cockpit.

The RTD can be ordered with a single visual display or multiple channel displays for wrap-around, high-definition visuals.

By incorporating real Garmin G1000 NXi software in the Frasca RTD, users can be assured that they are learning correct procedures and habits as all of the menu selections and button pushes are performed in the RTD the same as in the aircraft, Frasca officials said.

“Until now, lower cost simulators relied on imitated G1000 NXi software, which lacks the fidelity and realism of the real G1000 NXi,” officials said in a prepared release. “When a simulator is different from the aircraft, the pilot performs tasks differently than in the aircraft, resulting in negative training, which is noted in the FAA’s Aviation Instructor’s Handbook. To ensure positive transfer of training, Frasca incorporated real Garmin G1000 NXi software in the RTD, which provides realistic simulation and safe training.”

G1000 NXi software also enables the Frasca RTD to include Garmin’s newest features, such as Synthetic Vision Technology with its three-dimensional “pathway” view, Terrain Awareness and Warning System, as well as WAAS (LPV, LNAV/VNAV and Glide Paths) and easily updatable navigation databases.

Pricing for the Frasca RTD starts at $58,000, then varies depending on aircraft configurations and options.