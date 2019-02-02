General Aviation News

Video: Product PIREP of a carbon monoxide detector

by Leave a Comment

In a new Product PIREP video from Sporty’s, John Zimmerman takes the Tocsin 3 CO detector flying to explain why it’s a top pick — and how it saved his life.

