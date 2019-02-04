Hartzell Propeller to again propel Red Bull Air Racers

Hartzell Propeller will be the 2019 propeller technical partner of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship. It is the sixth year in a row that Hartzell Propeller will be supporting the Red Bull Air Race.

Hartzell will supply its three-blade structural composite propeller known as “The Claw,” carbon fiber composite spinners and lightweight governors to every Red Bull Air Race team. In addition, Hartzell will provide personnel for complete propeller technical support and maintenance services for all of the entrants in the races throughout the world.

“We are again very pleased and proud that for the sixth consecutive year, Red Bull Air Race Championship chose Hartzell’s propellers to fly on every one of the race aircraft,” said Hartzell Propeller Executive Vice President JJ Frigge. “The competition is really great and the races squeeze every performance measure out of each plane and our team in the world’s most exciting aerobatic venue.”

Co-sponsoring Mike Goulian

In addition, Hartzell Propeller co-sponsors Michael Goulian‘s entry into the Championship.

The American has a crisp, aggressive and athletic style of flying that has made him a fan favorite around the world. Goulian is a fierce competitor who makes each strenuous flight maneuver an execution of precision.