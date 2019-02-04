IADA accepting applications for accredited aircraft dealer program

The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is accepting applications from aircraft dealers to be accredited through an independent accrediting process. Deadline for submitting an application is Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.

“We already have 30 new companies interested in applying for this new program which covers existing IADA members and those who want to become accredited,” said IADA Chair Brian Proctor. “We certainly feel the new standards will strengthen the aircraft transaction industry and reassure buyers and sellers of aircraft that they can more quickly identify the most professional and knowledgeable dealers that will give them the very best counsel.”

Dealers can learn more about the standards and apply by emailing their request for information about accreditation to info@IADA.aero. The industry’s only independent accreditation and certification process was developed by Joseph Allan and Associates Aviation Consulting, in conjunction with the IADA Board of Directors.

The IADA Board of Directors is responsible for voting on member initial and re-accreditation applications. Each IADA accredited dealer organization must have a minimum of five consecutive years of established business activity as an aircraft dealer and must also meet certain size and volume standards.

An approved aircraft dealer has the capability of representing a variety of customers and industry stakeholders and must be considered a reputable organization within the aviation industry.