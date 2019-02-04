Jason “Bacon” Seavolt flew his RV-8 to an EAA Chapter Coffee and Donut gathering. Lucky Seavolt flew in the day before the gathering as low fog dampened flying activity. Luckily Smitty Smith, the force behind FunPlacesToFly.com, put together a nice interview with Seavolt. It is apparent Seavolt is smitten by his RV-8. I don’t blame him. Enjoy.
Video: Military Style RV-8
Ben Sclair
Ben Sclair is the Publisher of General Aviation News, a pilot, husband to Deb and dad to Savannah, Brenna and Jack. Oh, and a staunch supporter of general aviation.
