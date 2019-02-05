Picture of the Day: Sleeping volcanoes

Carl N submitted the following photo and note: “Picturesque Glacier Peak with Mt. Baker in the background, as seen from a Van’s RV-8 during a recent flight. Both Washington State mountains were recently ranked by the U.S. Geological Survey as two of the most dangerous volcanoes in the U.S.”



