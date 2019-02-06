Picture of the Day: Proving flight

Suresh Bista submitted the following photo and note: “When my airline bought a Cessna Caravan, we were required to perform a proving flight at some short mountain airstrips. This picture is of a strip in Jomsom, Nepal, where I had to do short field takeoffs and landings. It was fun, filled with excitement with a high amount of adrenalin.”





