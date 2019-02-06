SoCal high schoolers to job shadow at VNY

Van Nuys Airport (VNY) and Junior Achievement of Southern California will host their annual Job Shadow Day at VNY on Thursday, Feb. 7 (10 am-noon). The airport’s tenants participate in the event by mentoring local high school students on careers in aviation.

The event places students into various professional and trade occupations at businesses around the airport. This program provides a unique opportunity for area youth to experience firsthand the high paying jobs that exist in their own community.



The Job Shadown Day will be held in the Van Nuys Airport Observation Area for fifty students from Van Nuys High School. Representatives of VNY area businesses include The Park, Aerolease, Clay Lacy, Western Jet, LAFD Fire Station No. 114, Corsair, Sun Air, Skybird and North Valley Occupational Center.