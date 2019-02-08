Six people earn NBAA Leadership Conference Scholarships

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) has selected six individuals as recipients of 2019 Leadership Conference Scholarships.

The 2019 recipients are:

Chelsea Garner: Garner, an aspiring pilot, is a senior at Western Michigan University studying aviation flight science, aviation management and operations and business. Garner strives to be a "role model to women or aspiring pilots who have struggled to make it through their training" and is committed to business aviation as demonstrated by her participation in Women in Aviation.

Andy Grotbo: A corporate pilot and recent graduate of Florida Institute of Technology's aviation management program, Grotbo has gained leadership and professional experience while serving in the Air National Guard as an officer and pilot. "The time is now for professionals like me to step up and become an advocate for continuous education, investment in professional development opportunities and the promotion of business aviation as a prosperous career."

Angelina Kapp: Kapp is a first semester aviation flight and aviation technologies student at Southern Illinois University, She is continuing her education and training to gain the knowledge and skills to be "the most knowledgeable and safest pilot" possible.

Wesley Treco: Treco has been a pilot for NASCAR since 2012 and aspires to step into a leadership role as a business aviation manager. "Wesley has demonstrated a great ability to lead a team" said his manager, "I feel Wesley has a bright future ahead of him and he will be a representative for which we can of in the aviation industry."

Danny Yazzolino: Yazzolino has worked at Hillsboro Aviation for the last six years as an FBO and facilities manager. "[Yazzolino] is an exceptional individual who has grown into an experienced FBO manager," said Max Lyons CEO and owner of Hillsboro Aviation. Yazzolino has an interest in understanding team dynamics which he hopes to use to develop himself as a leader within the company.

Each scholarship includes a value equivalent to $2,000 to cover expenses associated with attendance at NBAA’s 2019 Leadership Conference, taking place Feb. 12-14 in Austin, TX. The Leadership Conference is designed for current and future leaders in all facets of the business aviation industry, from aircraft operators to vendors who provide products and services within the industry.

The Leadership Conference Scholarship, now in its 15th year, is sponsored in 2019 by donations from industry and BAMC members. Representatives from each of these companies will be on hand at the conference to recognize this year’s recipients.