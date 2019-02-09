Video: Helping cancer survivors take flight

A video recently posted to YouTube features participants and officials from the Cancer Survivor Flight Camp in Bozeman, Montana.
Every year, Summit Aviation and Eagle Mount Bozeman, a non-profit providing recreational opportunities for people with disabilities and young people with cancer, partner to provide a week-long aviation experience to four brave cancer survivors. Each of these incredible individuals is a young adult survivor of childhood cancer who gets to live their dream of taking flight.
