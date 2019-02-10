Picture of the Day: First time up

Danny Rhodes submitted the following photo and note: “Took my great-grandson, Kayden, up for his first flight in the 172 out of Lancaster Regional Airport (KLNC) in Texas. He’s now a fanatic and can’t wait to go again!”





