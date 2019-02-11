Registration opens for Hayward Air Rally

Registration is now open for the 55th Annual Hayward Air Rally, which will be held May 16-18, 2019.

The destination for the 2019 Rally is Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport (KIPF) in Bullhead City, Arizona.

“We haven’t been to Laughlin since 2006 and we are excited to return,” rally officials said.

The registration package is available to download from the rally website. Payment of the entry fees may be made online using PayPal or by check.

Rules and regulations can be found on at the rally’s website, HWDAirRally.org.

You can also download a copy of this year’s poster/flyer and post it at your local airport or other pilot hangout, officials noted.

“We are always looking for more people and planes to enter,” officials said in a prepared release. “We are pleased to be able to offer the Craneman Scholarship again this year. It is available to CFIs, student pilots (must fly with a CFI), or flight schools. This scholarship covers the cost of the entry fee for up to three teams. The teams are responsible for their own plane, fuel, hotel and miscellaneous costs. This event offers unique cross country flight planning, navigation and flight skills. It is a challenging opportunity for student pilots, their CFIs, and for those pilots who want to have fun honing their skills. ”