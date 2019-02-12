Nominations now open for NBAA’s Top 40 Under 40

Nominations for the 2019 Top 40 Under 40 are now being accepted by the National Business Aviation Association.

Since NBAA released its inaugural Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40 last fall, recipients have been recognized across a variety of media outlets, both within and outside of the industry.

“The recognition has really paid dividends in terms of industry credibility and people taking notice,” said Erin Croop, marketing coordinator for Base Operations at Page Field in Fort Myers, Florida.

“I’ve been asked to do podcasts, people at conferences have come up to me saying, ‘I saw you were featured in the Top 40 Under 40 – let’s talk,’” she said. “It’s gratifying to be viewed as a thought leader within the industry, and to bring positive attention to your organization.”

Acknowledgment within the local community has been a meaningful experience for Jade Martin, attorney with Spirit AeroSystems, who received a spotlight in the Wichita Business Journal.

“I was really proud to represent Wichita, the ‘Air Capital of the World,’ as a recipient of NBAA’s Top 40 Under 40,” said Martin. “We’re all proud of the aviation work we do here in Wichita and to be a part of that recognition on behalf of my city was really special.”

Several Top 40 Under 40 recipients have also received plaudits from outside of the industry, including William R. Bohlke, whose accomplishment was celebrated in hometown press outlets The Virgin Islands Daily News, St. John Source, and Virgin Islands Consortium.

“Being acknowledged in Caribbean regional media was particularly meaningful to my family,” said Bohlke, president of St. Croix-based Bohlke International Airways. “Having grown up on this 22-mile long island where the population is around 50,000 people, I felt honored to be chosen among highly qualified candidates from around the world.”

You can learn more about the 2018 recipients and nominate someone for the 2019 Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40 here.