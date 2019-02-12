Tickets now on sale for Reno Air Races

Tickets are now on sale for the 2019 Reno Air Races, slated for Sept. 11-15, 2019.

For one week, the high desert north of Reno becomes home to hundreds of aircraft, their pilots and crews, many eager to compete in heart-pounding head-to-head air racing. Qualified competitors vie for the top spot in six racing classes including Unlimited, Jet, Sport, T-6, Formula One, and Biplane.

The event also features civilian and military flight demonstrations, static aircraft displays, food and merchandise vendors and new additions set for 2019.

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

After nearly 10 years the Thunderbirds will take to the skies for the 56th annual event. Pilots will perform nearly 40 maneuvers including a ground show and air demonstration.

National Aviation Heritage Invitational

The vintage aircraft competition, also known as NAHI, will shine up the ramp with some of the finest vintage aircraft in the country vying for the Neil A. Armstrong Aviation Heritage Trophy. NAHI was established more than two decades ago at the National Championship Air Races by Rolls-Royce, The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, and the National Aviation Hall of Fame. Applications are due Aug. 15, 2019, at HeritageTrophy.com. Participants are encouraged to register early as space is limited.

