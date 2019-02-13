Picture of the Day: A French connection

Gord McNulty submitted the following photo and note: “The crew of a Bell CH-146 Griffon from 439 Squadron at Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Quebec, met French immersion students from St. Anthony’s School in London, Ontario, during the London Air Show in September. The attentive students enjoyed learning about RCAF emergency rescue equipment and operations in the water and on land. They asked good questions too. One of the first questions was the horsepower provided by the Griffon’s two Pratt and Whitney Canada PT6T engines. The answer: 900 hp each for a total of 1,800 hp. It was an informative and rewarding day for all of the participants.”





Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.