Aviation legend Clay Lacy contributes to Exploration of Flight

Clay Lacy has piloted aircraft for more than 55,000 hours. Now his legendary achievements as a pilot in commercial, business, military, racing, and test flights will inspire a new generation at Wings Over the Rockies’ Exploration of Flight Campus at Centennial Airport in Englewood, Colorado.

The Clay Lacy Field of Dreams Flight Ramp will be a launch pad for future aviators who visit the Boeing Blue Sky Aviation Gallery at Exploration of Flight. The gift will help expand the 77,000-square-foot ramp to accommodate additional flight activities, according to officials.

“The Field of Dreams Flight Ramp is a perfect place to recognize Clay Lacy’s renowned career throughout the national aviation community,” said Wings’ President and CEO Maj Gen, John Barry, USAF (Ret). “His generosity will help create a focal point for America’s future aviators, right here in Colorado.”

The Boeing Blue Sky Aviation Gallery provides year-round activities that interact with the Flight Ramp. Exhibits and programs provide visitors a “living hangar” with all dimensions of the flight experience. Wings volunteers have already provided hundreds of flights for area young people, teachers and those interested in aviation, officials note.

Wings Over the Rockies recognized Lacy in 2016 for his career in aviation, which included several connections to Colorado.

“Clay Lacy is known throughout the aviation community as a business leader, entrepreneur, test pilot, race pilot, and airline captain,” said Lynn Krogh, CEO and founder of International Jet Aviation at Centennial Airport, who has known Lacy for almost 50 years.. “Exploration of Flight will be a nationally known center to launch new generations of future aviators to follow in his contrails.”