New version of Lightspeed’s FlightLink app released

Lightspeed Aviation has released FlightLink 3.0, a free app that allows for inflight recording and adds enhanced functionality to all Lightspeed headsets, according to company officials.

What’s new with the update

FlightLink 3.0 is completely rewritten for iOS 12 (but still works with older versions) and includes an improved user experience, faster scrolling, and improved file management and sharing, company officials report.

Using iPhone X/S, XR, XS Max, and all iPad Pro models, pilots can now save notes for future reference, visualize recordings using a new recording details screen, access recordings through the iOS Files app, transfer files via AirDrop, and share recordings and notes using iOS sharing services.

Additionally, FlightLink 3.0 now allows users to create a permanent archive of all flight communications for post-flight briefing and training, store a recording library on an iPhone or iPad, and access them with the iOS Files app or iTunes on a Mac or PC.

Using Apple Pencil or Pencil 2 the user can also take handwritten notes on supported iPads.

FlightLink 3.0 works seamlessly with newer Lightspeed headsets to record and play back incoming and outgoing communications.

Using FlightLink 3.0, pilots can record all activity over the intercom, including inbound and outbound transmissions, and in-cabin conversation and instantly play back ATC calls or other communications from any point within the last two minutes of recording.