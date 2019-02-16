Wanted: More people to get paid to move to Wichita and train to work at top aviation companies

A Kansas college is looking for more people who they will pay to move to Wichita and train to work at top aviation companies.

Wichita, “The Air Capital of the World,” is experiencing rapid growth in its aviation and manufacturing operations. WSU Tech, the largest technical college in Kansas, is thinking outside of the box to produce a trained workforce to meet their hiring needs through a scholarship program called “Wichita Promise Move.”

After successfully relocating and training 50 individuals from across the US to Wichita in the fall of 2018, WSU Tech hopes to duplicate this success for the second time this year.

The goal of Wichita Promise Move is to relocate people who live at least 75 miles outside of the Wichita area to receive training and an employment opportunity at no cost to the student. WSU Tech hopes to attract 50 more individuals to start training as early as March.

“Wichita Promise Move is designed to help break down the barriers that keep individuals from getting trained,” said Dr. Sheree Utash, WSU Tech president.” Whether those barriers are financial, location, time, or the fear of failing, we are ready to help anyone get the training they need to get a career in aviation and live, work and play in Wichita.”

Wichita Promise Move promises to:

Pay tuition and fees for eligible training programs at WSU Tech;

Provide certifications and credentials;

Provide personal career coaching, and

A guaranteed job interview.

Eligible training programs include Aviation Sheetmetal Assembly and Process Mechanic Paint. The eligible programs were selected based on the hiring needs at Wichita’s aviation companies. Both programs can be completed in just six to eight weeks.

In addition, Wichita Promise Move will assist students by:

Paying relocation expenses

Providing housing and paying cost of living expenses while in the program and

Offering a potential sign-on bonus when hired.

WSU Tech will also provide other optional assistance for these students based on need, officials noted.

Among the companies offering guaranteed job interviews to Wichita Promise Move students are Spirit AeroSystems and Textron Aviation. Both are located in Wichita.

Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers and Textron Aviation is home to the Beechcraft, Cessna, and Hawker brands.

Of the 50 students who participated in the Wichita Promise Move program in the fall of 2018, all 50 received job offers with one of these two companies.

Wichita Promise Move is limited to the first 50 students who meet the program eligibility requirements. The first opportunity to begin classes will be in March.

Individuals who are interested in learning more or applying should visit WSUTECH.edu/WichitaPromiseMove.