Picture of the day: Heat treat

Ted Luebbers sent in this photo, explaining: “Aviation Youth members of EAA Chapter 534 (L to R) Micaela Mazenko, Joshua Mazenko, and William McCarthy heat treat the reinforcing tape they placed over the rib stitching on the newly repaired Mini Max wings.”

Aviation Youth members meet at the chapter’s hangar at Leesburg International Airport (KLEE) in Florida on Saturdays to work alongside adult chapter members making repairs to a damaged Mini Max aircraft. The program will soon begin building a BD-6, all aluminum airplane, Luebbers adds.

