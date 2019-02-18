Rushed pilot bends 210

The pilot reported that the Cessna 210 was low and that he felt “rushed” during final approach.

He added that, during the landing roll, the airplane “started to veer off the runway,” so he applied power to abort the landing and that, during the aborted landing, he “pulled back” on the yoke.

The airplane then aerodynamically stalled and hit grass left of the runway at the airport in Loveland, Colorado, and then nosed over.

The fuselage, left wing, and vertical stabilizer sustained substantial damage.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s exceedance of the airplane’s critical angle of attack during an attempted go-around, which resulted in an aerodynamic stall.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA131

This February 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.