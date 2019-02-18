Stuart Jet Center adds customs facility

STUART, Florida — Stuart Jet Center at Witham Field (KSUA) has added a customs facility.

The 3,210- square-foot U.S. Customs facility is the first intermodal clearance facility of its kind in Florida, processing international travelers arriving in Martin County by air and sea. Visitors to and from Stuart will no longer have to travel to Fort Pierce or West Palm Beach for their customs clearance, FBO officials note.

The facility is the second development project at Stuart Jet Center. Recently, the FBO opened two new hangars, each measuring 25,000 square feet and able to accommodate aircraft up to a G-650 and Global Express. The project included an additional 11,000 square feet of adjoining, hangar-accessible office and shop space for lease.