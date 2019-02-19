Annual Safety Standdown slated

DULLES, Virginia — The Greater Washington Business Aviation Association (GWBAA) will hold its 13th annual Safety Standdown April 18, 2019, at the NTSB Training Center in Ashburn, Virginia.

The keynote speaker will be JD McHenry, president and CEO of GlobalJet Services. His presentation “Keep it Simple – Leadership for Higher Safety Standards” will share leadership attributes that have an effect on everything from human factors to Safety Management Systems (SMS) to more.

Other agenda highlights include Jeff Woodford, chief pilot and director of aviation of CommScope, speaking on professionalism and leadership, a briefing on “integrations of new entrants,” as well as a Business Aviation Hot Topic Panel.

There will be a reception the evening prior to the event to provide an additional opportunity for networking, officials noted.