Drones to light up the skies of SUN ‘n FUN

You saw them at the Olympics, and most recently at the Super Bowl. Now, airshow fans at the upcoming SUN ‘n FUN International Fly-In and Expo in Lakeland, Florida, will be able to see the first public drone light show performance at a Florida airshow.

More than 60 of the specialized aerial robots will lift off together, taking flight twice during the week-long event.

SUN ‘n FUN organizers say they are confident that this multi-colored aerial light display set to music, dubbed the “Star Dance Spectacular,” will be one of this year’s most memorable highlights.

“Drones are the latest in aviation technology, and it’s exciting to have a display like this to showcase just one of the incredible uses for them,” said Greg Gibson, Airshow Director for SUN ‘n FUN. “A drone light show has been on the top of our request list from the fans, and we are very proud to bring this cutting-edge demonstration to our audiences.”

The science behind the spectacle is even more impressive than the shape-shifting scenes played out against the backdrop of night, officials say. It can take up to three months to program the complex interactions and movements of so many drones that must move simultaneously while accounting for wind, humidity, and other factors, officials note.

Great Lakes Drone Company, who produces the exhibition, will also have an exhibit area on the ground as part of the overall experience for show-goers.

“SUN ‘n FUN is a world wonder of aerial entertainment, and we are honored to bring our technology to this legendary show,” said Matthew Quinn, president of Great Lakes Drone Company. “One of our key goals is to partner in communities to further aerospace education, and the award-winning programs at SUN ‘n FUN’s Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE), is a perfect fit. Not only will we perform at SUN ’n FUN with our aerial night shows, but during the day we will feature STEM education in our exhibit and have a few other special surprises we can’t wait to announce in the weeks to come.”

The SUN ‘n FUN “Star Dance Spectacular” will take place during the night airshows that begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, and Saturday, April 6.