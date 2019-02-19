Whole Aircraft Parachute developed for Van’s RV-10

BRS Aerospace has developed a whole aircraft parachute rescue system for Van’s RV-10 homebuilt aircraft.

The company is now accepting orders for the system, which is priced at $25,990, plus shipping.

The BRS ballistic powered parachute system can be retrofitted on flying aircraft or incorporated during the home building process, according to company officials.

BRS Aerospace also offers the installation in two stages for builders who want to incorporate parts of the installation during the build process.

The RV-10 parachute rescue system is similar to the certified retrofit system available on Cessna 172 and 182 aircraft and the one that is installed in all Cirrus piston powered aircraft, except that an aircraft builder or mechanic is permitted to perform the installation, rather than an A&P.

The installation should take 48 hours to complete or up to 78 hours if the aircraft is equipped with an air conditioning system, company officials said.

BRS Aerospace estimates that more than 800 aircraft are eligible for the company’s Van’s RV-10 whole aircraft parachute rescue system. The system fits into the rear luggage compartment with the activation handle located in the center console. There are two rear and two aft attach points for the parachute.

BRS Aerospace has delivered more than 30,000 systems to aircraft ranging from light sport to certified aircraft. The system is designed to be a last resort for pilots and passengers when all other attempts to recover the airplane in case of emergency or pilot incapacitation have failed. BRS has documented a total of 399 lives saved when the BRS system was deployed.

BRS Aerospace’s current whole aircraft parachute system for fixed-wing aircraft design calls for a parachute ballistic launcher to be installed in the aircraft with either a pilot-initiated activator located in the cockpit or an automated activation system. Upon activation, a ballistic rocket propels a parachute into the airstream to slow the airplane and float it down into a survivable vertical landing.