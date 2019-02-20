Airplane shipments up 4.7% in 2018

Airplane shipments increased globally 4.7% in 2018, up to 2,443 deliveries. Billings were up 1.5%, from $20.2 billion to $20.6 billion, according to the latest figures from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA).

Worldwide rotorcraft shipments rose 5.4%, from 926 to 976 deliveries. Rotorcraft billings decreased slightly, by 0.7%.

According to GAMA officials, among the most notable of numbers is that piston airplane deliveries increased by 5%, to 1,139. Turboprop airplane shipments increased to 601. Business jet deliveries improved, from 677 to 703.

Meanwhile, there were 281 piston rotorcraft deliveries compared to 264 in 2017. Preliminary turbine rotorcraft delivery data shows a 5% increase, to 695 shipments.

“This is the first year since 2013 that we’ve seen all segments up in deliveries,” said GAMA President and CEO Pete Bunce. “New certifications over the last two years, especially in the lighter jet segments, as well as demand in North America are driving the business jet shipment increase. This is also the second consecutive year in which shipments of piston and turbine rotorcraft are up, driven by the introduction of new models to the market.”